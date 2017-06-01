Finnair seeking partner in China for airline and oneworld

Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo, via the carrier's official Weibo account, stated (31-May-2017) the carrier is currently looking for a Chinese airline partner to expand its route network, adding it has been speaking to "many Chinese carriers." He said talks have intensified following China’s President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Finland, although it is "not close" with anyone yet. He commented: "We do need a partner here in this part of the world, and so does oneworld".