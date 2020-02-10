Finnair CEO: 2019 'was a year of rapid growth'

Finnair CEO Topi Manner announced (07-Feb-2020) 2019 "was a year of rapid growth" and the carrier has moved "to a new phase of sustainable, profitable growth covering the years 2020-2025". Mr Manner stated: "The year 2019 was characterised by an unstable operating environment due to slower economic growth in our main markets as well as uncertainties in world trade" and was volatile as a result. Mr Manner said the carrier ended the year with a strong 4Q2019 as the market situation improved. [more - original PR]