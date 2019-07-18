Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jul-2019 2:37 PM

Finnair: Cargo and travel services experienced 'more difficult market environment' in 1H2019

Finnair reported (17-Jul-2019) the following operational highlights for 1H2019:

  • Cargo and travel services experienced a "more difficult market environment";
  • Opened a new platinum wing lounge at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Jun-2019; 
  • Expanded business class lounge will be completed in early autumn;
  • Renewed its official website, which has been opened in over 30 markets;
  • Completed the installation of wireless internet access for Airbus narrowbody aircraft;  
  • Recognised by Skytrax as the 'Best Airline in Northern Europe' for the 10th consecutive year;
  • Renewed the packaging of products sold on European flights in 2Q2019, reducing the amount of plastic from travel packages;
  • Commenced recycling of bright PET plastic from return flights to Helsinki. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More