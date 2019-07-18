18-Jul-2019 2:37 PM
Finnair: Cargo and travel services experienced 'more difficult market environment' in 1H2019
Finnair reported (17-Jul-2019) the following operational highlights for 1H2019:
- Cargo and travel services experienced a "more difficult market environment";
- Opened a new platinum wing lounge at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Jun-2019;
- Expanded business class lounge will be completed in early autumn;
- Renewed its official website, which has been opened in over 30 markets;
- Completed the installation of wireless internet access for Airbus narrowbody aircraft;
- Recognised by Skytrax as the 'Best Airline in Northern Europe' for the 10th consecutive year;
- Renewed the packaging of products sold on European flights in 2Q2019, reducing the amount of plastic from travel packages;
- Commenced recycling of bright PET plastic from return flights to Helsinki. [more - original PR]