Finnair joins Pacific Asia Travel Association to develop ties with Asia's tourism industry

Finnair joined (29-May-2017) the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). Finnair CCO Juha Jarvinen stated "Finnair’s growth strategy is strongly linked to the Asia & Pacific region", adding: "it is a natural step" forward "to further develop our business and intensify the ties between us and important local tourism authorities, associations and regional/local companies". The carrier serves 18 destinations in Asia offering more than 22,000 seats per week to the region. [more - original PR]