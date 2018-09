Finnair appointed (03-Sep-2018) Topi Manner as CEO, effective 01-Jan-2019. Mr Manner previously served as member of Nordea's group executive management and as head of personal banking. Former Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo, who will take on the role of Metso Group CEO, will leave the company and CFO Pekka Vähähyyppä will act as an interim CEO between 04-Sep-2018 and 31-Dec-2018. [more - original PR]