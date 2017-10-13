Finnair aims to appeal to 'young and affluent' in Beijing, Shanghai

Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, confirmed (12-Oct-2017) the carrier is aiming to appeal to the "young and affluent" in Beijing and Shanghai. Mr Järvinen stated "we need to be relevant to them", adding he believes China is more advanced than both Europe and the US in mobile technology. He said the customer segment expects to be connected throughout the journey, a factor in the carrier's decision to roll out WiFi on its entire long haul fleet as of May-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair also commenced offering Alipay as a payment method for onboard services on Helsinki-Shanghai route since 27-Jan-2017.