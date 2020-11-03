Finnair adds complimentary coronavirus insurance cover

Finnair launched (03-Nov-2020) a new complimentary COVID-19 insurance cover package for passengers departing Finland for travel until 31-Mar-2021. The policy provides cover for coronavirus illness at a passenger's destination, enabling them to make claims for any coronavirus-related medical and quarantine expenses incurred in their destination. The cover also supplements travellers' own travel insurance. The new insurance cover comes complimentary with all Finnair tickets booked through Finnair sales channels, including Finnair.com, the Finnair mobile app or via the airline's customer service. [more - original PR]