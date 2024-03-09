Finavia SVP: Leisure travellers arriving earlier and spending at the airport

Finavia SVP route development Petri Vuori, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024, stated (08-Mar-2024) "after COVID-19, leisure traffic has been increasing and business has been going down". Mr Vuori said the company has noticed food and beverage revenue has been increasing and tax free sales has been decreasing. He added the leisure traveller is arriving earlier and spending at the airport, just not spending on the "luxury items".