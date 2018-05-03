4-May-2018 7:35 AM
Finavia launches EUR55m investment programme at Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo airports
Finavia launched (03-May-2018) an expansion programme of Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo airports, in response to "rapid" passenger growth across the airports. The programme is expected to begin in May-2018, with all works scheduled to be complete by winter 2019/20. The project represents an investment of EUR55 million, allowing the airports to handle total capacity of two million passengers p/a. Details include:
- Kittilä Airport:
- Landside:
- Expansion of the terminal by 2000sqm, with completion expected by late 2018;
- New commercial areas;
- Added area for passport control;
- Airside
- Construction of two new taxiways;
- Increasing aircraft parking stands to 13;
- Completion in readiness for winter 2018/19 season.

- Ivalo Airport:
- Landside: Increasing aircraft parking stands from four to seven by winter 2018/19, doubling parking capacity;
- Airside: Increasing terminal space by 1000sqm, including a new baggage reclaim hall, with completion expected by winter 2019/20;
- Rovaniemi Airport:
- Increasing terminal space from 6000sqm to 10,500sqm;
- Additional commercial space and modern facilities, including a quadrupling of cafe concession areas;
- Installation of a new passenger boarding bridge bringing the total number to three;
- Projects are expected to increase hourly capacity from three to five aircraft movements. [more - original PR - English/Finnish]