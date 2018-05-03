Loading
4-May-2018 7:35 AM

Finavia launches EUR55m investment programme at Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo airports

Finavia launched (03-May-2018) an expansion programme of Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo airports, in response to "rapid" passenger growth across the airports. The programme is expected to begin in May-2018, with all works scheduled to be complete by winter 2019/20. The project represents an investment of EUR55 million, allowing the airports to handle total capacity of two million passengers p/a. Details include:

  • Kittilä Airport
    • Landside: 
      • Expansion of the terminal by 2000sqm, with completion expected by late 2018;
      • New commercial areas;
      • Added area for passport control;
    • Airside
      • Construction of two new taxiways;
      • Increasing aircraft parking stands to 13;
      • Completion in readiness for winter 2018/19 season.
  • Ivalo Airport
    • Landside: Increasing aircraft parking stands from four to seven by winter 2018/19, doubling parking capacity;
    • Airside: Increasing terminal space by 1000sqm, including a new baggage reclaim hall, with completion expected by winter 2019/20;
  • Rovaniemi Airport
    • Increasing terminal space from 6000sqm to 10,500sqm;
    • Additional commercial space and modern facilities, including a quadrupling of cafe concession areas;
    • Installation of a new passenger boarding bridge bringing the total number to three; 
    • Projects are expected to increase hourly capacity from three to five aircraft movements. [more - original PR - English/Finnish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More