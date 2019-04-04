Become a CAPA Member
4-Apr-2019

Finavia investment strategy is to focus on Helsinki transfer passengers: CEO

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport CEO Joni Sundelin stated (04-Apr-2019) Finavia's investment strategy is to focus on transfer passengers due to "intense" competition between international airports. "The geographical location of Finland is our advantage", he argued, noting it is well positioned to offer connections between Europe and China, with traffic between the US and Asia also becoming increasingly important. [more - original PR - English/Finnish]

