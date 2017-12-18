Loading
18-Dec-2017 11:23 AM

Helsinki Airport eclipses 18m pax for 2017

Finavia announced (17-Dec-2017) Helsinki-Vantaa Airport handled its 18 millionth passenger of 2017 on 13-Dec-2017. Finavia SVP and Helsinki Airport director Ville Haapasaari said the number of passengers handled p/a is more than three times higher than the population of Finland. "At this rate, the 20 million... [passenger] limit will be broken in 2019", he said. According to Mr Haapasaari, about 50% of the airport's passengers are from outside Finland. [more - original PR - Finnish]

