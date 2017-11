Finavia confirmed (01-Nov-2017) expansion of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport "progresses according to plan and on schedule". As previously reported by CAPA, the EUR900 million investment saw its first phase, comprising the new south pier, open in Jul-2017. Finavia stated the next phase of expansion concerns the large central square, due for opening in 2019. Following the central square, the west pier is scheduled to open in 2020. [more - original PR - English/Finnish]