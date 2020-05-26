26-May-2020 8:52 AM
Fiji Airways lays off 51% of staff across airline group
Fiji Airways implemented (25-May-2020) the following measures to ensure the airline's survival due to coronavirus:
- Eight expatriate executives have had their employment terminated, with five expatriate staff remaining, including the CEO. The airline has six local executives, who will all retain their jobs and now constitute the majority of the leadership team. The responsibilities of the remaining executives and management have been expanded to absorb the work of those terminated;
- Terminating all 79 expatriate pilot contracts;
- 758 employees across the airline group who do not currently have work now or in the foreseeable future will have their employment terminated. This equates to 51% of the workforce. Employees will be paid a notice of one month, plus accumulated leave and other entitlements;
- A 20% salary reduction for all retained employees, effective 01-Jun-2020. Staff will work between two and five days weekly and only be paid for hours worked. [more - original PR]