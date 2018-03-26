Fiji Airways Group reports highest PBT in 2017, 2018 outlook 'challenging'

Fiji Airways Group reported (26-Mar-2018) its highest ever profit before tax of FJD95.8 million (USD46.3 million) for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017, an increase of 13.4% year-on-year. Despite the record profit, Fiji Airways MD Andre Viljoen said that the outlook for 2018 is "challenging" citing the pressure of fuel price increases, increased competition and volatility of the US dollar. Details are as follows:

Revenue: FJD929 million (USD449.1 million), +12.5% year-on-year;

Profit before tax: FJD95.8 million (USD46.3 million), +13.4%;

Passengers: 1.6 million, +14.3%;

Staff profit share payout^: FJD4400 (USD2127);

Management bonus^: FJD9900 (USD4786). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at FJD1 = USD0.483444

^Eligible non management staff and eligible managers of Fiji Airways and Fiji Link