Fiji Airways extends scheduled international service suspension to end of Sep-2020

Fiji Airways extended (12-Aug-2020) the suspension of its scheduled international services through to the end of Sep-2020 due to ongoing border closures and travel restrictions as a consequence of coronavirus. The airline continues preparations for a revised network plan, which will be revealed when easing of border restrictions is announced. Fiji Airways also is progressing with the implementation of its Travel Ready programme, which details measures to safeguard the health and medical safety of customers and staff when international flying resumes. [more - original PR]