Fiji Airways extends codeshare arrangement with Cathay Pacific to cover Bangkok

Fiji Airways and Cathay Pacific extended (14-Dec-2017) their codeshare agreement to cover Cathay Pacific's Hong Kong-Bangkok service, effective 14-Jan-2018. Fiji Airways operates between Nadi and Hong Kong up to five times weekly. Fiji Airways MD and CEO Andre Viljoen said Fiji Airways passengers will be able to "travel seamlessly "from Nadi to Bangkok through Cathay Pacific's Hong Kong hub, while passengers from Bangkok "will find it convenient to book travel directly on Fiji Airways for travel to Fiji." [more - original PR]