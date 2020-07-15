Fiji Airways confirms international suspensions until the end of Aug-2020

Fiji Airways confirmed (14-Jul-2020) the extension of international service suspensions through to the end of Aug-2020. The continued cancellations are due to prolonged border closures and travel restrictions as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. While the international schedule for Aug-2020 is suspended, the airline is preparing a new network plan to be announced once border restrictions ease. Fiji Airways MD and CEO Andre Viljoen stated: "We are encouraged by the recent move to 'Phase 2' for Fiji in its response to COVID-19, as well as a travel framework which allows for the creation of specific 'air corridors' with certain countries… One such corridor under the framework is the 'Bula Bubble' with our traditional markets - Australia and New Zealand". Mr Viljoen added that a new network plan for international services will see reduced flying and limited destinations internationally, as the world recovers from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. [more - original PR]