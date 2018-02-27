Figeac Aero, Tasnee, Al Salam Aerospace and AMIC announce aluminium and titanium MoU

FIGEAC AÉRO Group, Al Salam Aerospace, Industrial Clusters and Advanced Metal Industries Cluster (AMIC) signed (27-Feb-2018) an MoU to study development opportunities for an industrial production site in Saudi Arabia, as a partnership under the Kingdom 2030 vision framework. The partnership aims to identify the market potential in the Middle East region and study the opportunities for the development of an industrial site specialising in the production of precision-machined aluminium and titanium parts, sub-assemblies and the creation of a dedicated sales force. The MoU is intended to lay the ground for developing advanced metal downstream opportunity that would build on Saudi Arabia's in development titanium metal capabilities, as well as existing metal capabilities such as aluminum production. [more - original PR]