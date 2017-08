Ferrovial Airports confirmed (25-Aug-2017) signing a contract for remodelling and commercial operation of the Jeppesen terminal at Denver International Airport. The 34 year concession represents an investment of USD650 million. the firm expects to complete financial closure in 4Q2017. Ferrovial noted that the number of public-private partnership projects has expanded "rapidly" in the US, a trend it expects will continue. [more - original PR]