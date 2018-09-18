FedEx reports increased earnings in Q1FY2019 with improved volumes and yield

FedEx reported (17-Sep-2018) improved operating income in Q1FY2018/19, ended 31-Aug-2018, as it benefitted from higher volumes, increased yields and a favourable net impact of fuel at all transportation segments. Net results benefited by USD0.50 per diluted share as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), primarily from a lower statutory income tax rate. FedEx recognised substantially higher variable compensation accruals during the quarter, as Q1FY2017/18 results were negatively impacted by the NotPetya cyberattack at TNT Express. In Q4FY2017/18 the company accelerated wage increases for certain hourly employees due to the enactment of the TCJA. These items negatively affected year-on-year results by USD170 million. The company increased its FY2018/19 earnings per share outlook and reaffirmed other financial targets for the year. Chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith said: "FedEx delivered higher first-quarter earnings driven by solid execution of our business plan and a strong US economy. We are very optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and remain confident we will reach our goal to improve FedEx Express operating income by USD1.2 billion to USD1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017". [more - original PR]