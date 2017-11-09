FedEx signs agreement for purchase of up to 50 ATR 72-600F aircraft

FedEx and ATR signed (08-Nov-2017) an agreement for the firm purchase of 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft with options to purchase an additional 20 aircraft. FedEx president and CEO David Cunningham said the carrier "worked closely" with ATR to develop the new cargo version of ATR's 72-600 aircraft "with special features to help us grow our business", including a forward large cargo door (LCD), a rear upper-hinged cargo door, windowless fuselage and reinforced floor panels. The new aircraft version will support bulk cargo and Unit Load Device (ULD) configurations, with a bulk configuration capacity of 74.6 cubic metres and a ULD configuration capacity for seven LD3 containers, or five 88 x 108 inch pallets, enabling FedEx to better serve customers in markets where palletised shipments are the norm. The aircraft will be the first ATR freighter configurations to be delivered directly from the factory. Delivery is scheduled to commence in 2020 and proceed with delivery of six aircraft p/a over five years. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]