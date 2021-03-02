FedEx Express commences shipping newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines
FedEx Express commenced (01-Mar-2021) shipping the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines to dosing centres throughout the US. The vaccines, which were authorised by the FDA following a scientific review process, will be transported in the company's FedEx Priority Overnight service. The carrier added it is prepared to scale up to accommodate anticipated growth in vaccine volume throughout the spring and summer periods. In addition to distribution throughout the US, FedEx is delivering COVID-19 vaccines to US military bases overseas for the Defense Logistics Agency, and is working with Canada's Government and healthcare companies to ship vaccines to 13 Canadian provinces and territories. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - US White House]