ATR CEO Christian Scherer confirmed (08-Nov-2017) FedEx as the launch customer for ATR's new 72-600F cargo configuration aircraft. Mr Scherer noted the ATR 72-600F "is the only new large regional aircraft available on the market for freighter operations". The CEO stated ATR is "convinced" that the 72-600F "will become the new benchmark for regional air cargo operations". [more - original PR]