Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Jun-2019 8:44 PM

FedEx decides not to renew contract with Amazon.com

FedEx announced (07-Jun-2019) it made the strategic decision to not renew the FedEx Express US domestic contract with Amazon.com. The decision was made by FedEx as "we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market". The company stated the decision does not impact any existing contracts between Amazon.com and other FedEx business units or relating to international services. FedEx stated revenue attributable to Amazon.com represented less than 1.3% of total FedEx revenue for 2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More