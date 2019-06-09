FedEx decides not to renew contract with Amazon.com

FedEx announced (07-Jun-2019) it made the strategic decision to not renew the FedEx Express US domestic contract with Amazon.com. The decision was made by FedEx as "we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market". The company stated the decision does not impact any existing contracts between Amazon.com and other FedEx business units or relating to international services. FedEx stated revenue attributable to Amazon.com represented less than 1.3% of total FedEx revenue for 2018. [more - original PR]