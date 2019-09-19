FedEx Corporation lowers 2020 earnings forecast, continues to make 'strategic investments'

FedEx Corporation reported (17-Sep-2019) its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast is being lowered to line up with its reduced revenue outlook, the result of increased trade tensions, weakening global economic conditions, increased FedEx Ground costs and the loss of a large customer. FedEx Corporation EVP and CFO Alan B Graf Jr stated the company is "continuing to make strategic investments" to enhance capabilities and efficiencies, which is in turn expected to "drive" increases in earnings, margins, cash flows and returns for the long term. In order to "better match capacity with demand" and "mitigate the effects of macroeconomic uncertainty", Mr Graf said the company is also carrying out more cost reduction initiatives and bringing about post peak reductions to the FedEx Express network. Forecast for 2020 is as follows:

Earnings per diluted share: USD10 to USD12, before the year end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment;

Effective tax rate: 24% to 26%, before the year end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment;

Capital spending forecast: USD5.9 billion. [more - original PR]