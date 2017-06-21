FedEx reports record Q4FY2017 and FY2017 earnings, optimistic about FY2018

FedEx reported (20-Jun-2017) earnings per diluted share of USD3.75 for Q4FY2016/17, ended 31-May-2017, compared to a loss of USD0.26 per share in Q4FY2015/16. Operating results benefitted from higher base rates, increased volume, continued cost management at FedEx Express and the inclusion of TNT Express results. Results were partially offset by TNT Express integration and restructuring expenses. Capital spending for FY2017 was USD5.1 billion. FedEx Express revenue increased 7% year-on-year to USD7.18 billion in Q4FY2017 primarily due to increased package volume, driven by international export growth of 5% and higher base rates. The company forecast earnings of USD13.2 to USD14 per share for FY2018, before pension accounting adjustments and excluding TNT Express integration expenses. Capital spending for FY2018 is expected to be approximately USD5.9 billion, including an increase in planned aircraft deliveries to support the FedEx Express fleet modernisation programme. FedEx EVP and CFO Alan B Graf Jr said: "Investments to modernise our aircraft fleet and expand our FedEx Ground capacity are supporting our strong earnings growth. We are very optimistic about fiscal 2018 as evidenced by our earnings outlook". FedEx chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith said: "Strong fourth quarter results completed a record fiscal 2017. We enter fiscal 2018 confident FedEx Corp. will continue to deliver outstanding value and opportunities for shareowners, customers, and team members for years to come". [more - original PR]