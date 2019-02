Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) confirmed (12-Feb-2019) FedEx Express signed an agreement to become the first tenant at the new Bahrain International Airport cargo area. FedEx will occupy 9000sqm at the 25,000sqm, USD58.5 million cargo area. BAC chairman Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said BAC is negotiating with two other companies that wish to operate at the new cargo area. [more - original PR]