Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Nov-2019 10:18 AM

FedEx CEO: Embracing trade agreements would reverse trend of declining US capex

FedEx chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith attributed (21-Nov-2019) the recent slowdown in capital expenditures by US companies to "trade disputes and the attendant global slowdown". Mr Smith commented: "We believe re-embracing TPP [Trans Pacific Partnership] and TTIP [Trans Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership] and passing the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would reverse these trends in short order". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More