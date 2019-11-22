22-Nov-2019 10:18 AM
FedEx CEO: Embracing trade agreements would reverse trend of declining US capex
FedEx chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith attributed (21-Nov-2019) the recent slowdown in capital expenditures by US companies to "trade disputes and the attendant global slowdown". Mr Smith commented: "We believe re-embracing TPP [Trans Pacific Partnership] and TTIP [Trans Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership] and passing the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would reverse these trends in short order". [more - original PR]