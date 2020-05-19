FedEx and Microsoft announce partnership to 'reinvent' global commerce

FedEx and Microsoft announced (18-May-2020) a multi year collaboration to combine FedEx's digital and logistics network with Microsoft's cloud systems. The companies will create multiple joint offerings supported by the Azure and Dynamics 365 platforms, which will use data and analytics solutions. The agreement represents a long term commitment to drive innovation, collaborate on product development and share subject matter expertise. The companies stated they intend to "reinvent the end-to-end commerce experience globally". The companies' first joint solution is named 'FedEx Surround' and allows any business to leverage near real time analytics into shipment tracking. [more - original PR]