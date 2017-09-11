US DoT announces USD318.1m in AIP grants for 78 airports in 34 US states

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elaine Chao announced (08-Sep-2017) the US FAA will award USD318.1 million in airport infrastructure grants to 78 airports in 34 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). Airports to receive discretionary grants include:
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: USD2.8 million to acquire replacement snow removal equipment;
- Juneau International Airport (Alaska): USD10.2 million to construct two new airport aprons;
- Hot Springs Memorial Field (Arkansas): USD2.2. million to expand the terminal apron;
- Pago Pago Tafuna International Airport: USD10 million to repair the terminal apron;
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: USD2 million to reconstruct part of the terminal apron;
- Los Angeles International Airport: USD6.5 million to fund noise mitigation measures for an estimated 440 homes;
- San Diego International Airport: USD8 million to mitigate noise for an estimated 715 residents who live near the airport;
- Fresno Yosemite International Airport (California): USD13.3 million to fund the repair of taxiway 'C';
- Mineta San Jose International Airport (California): USD1.6 million to fund the purchase of four zero emission shuttles buses;
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport: USD4.3 million to repair the commercial apron and aircraft fuel hydrants;
- Alexandria International Airport (Louisiana): USD9.3 million to fund noise mitigation measures for an estimated 140 residents who live near the airport;
- New Bedford Regional Airport (Massachusetts): USD7.3 million to repair runway 14/32;
- Tinian Airport: USD1.9 million to make improvements to the aircraft rescue and firefighting building;
- Wilmington International Airport (North Carolina): USD1.4 million to improve the airport drainage system to deter wildlife;
- Elko Regional Airport (Nevada): USD1.9 million to stabilize the runway safety area of runway 6/24 so aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles can drive across the safety area;
- New York JFK International Airport: USD22.7 million to install electric charging stations for electric ground service equipment vehicles to reduce airport emissions. Funds will also be used to repair taxiway 'Q';
- Dayton International Airport (Ohio): USD10.4 million to repair the terminal apron;
- Redmond Municipal Airport (Oregon): USD9.5 million to repair runway 11/29;
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: USD52.2 million to upgrade the terminal aircraft parking apron lighting to improve the airports energy efficiency. Funds will also be used to repair runway 17C/35C;
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport: USD21.3 million to repair a widen one of the main taxiways at the airport to accommodate larger aircraft;
- Cedar City Regional Airport (Utah): USD3 million to repair multiple aprons and taxiways 'C' and 'A';
- Moab Canyonlands Field (Utah):USD11.9 million to improve runway 03/21;
- Salt Lake City International Airport: USD10 million to repair the south terminal apron;
- Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (Virginia): USD1.7 million to repair the airport taxiway;
- Jackson Hole Airport (Wyoming): USD6 million to repair the commercial apron. [more - original PR]