US DoT announces USD318.1m in AIP grants for 78 airports in 34 US states

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elaine Chao announced (08-Sep-2017) the US FAA will award USD318.1 million in airport infrastructure grants to 78 airports in 34 states across the US as part of the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). Airports to receive discretionary grants include:

