FAA conforming to court ruling against hobby UAS registry

US FAA confirmed (03-Jul-2017) hobby drone owners, with drones meeting the requirements in section 336 of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act, are no longer required to register under the FAA's drone registry. As previously reported by CAPA, registration is no longer required due to a recent ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. FAA asserted owners of all other small unmanned aircraft, including newly purchased unmanned aircraft not operated exclusively in compliance with section 336, remain subject to the registration requirement. The FAA is "working on a final rule with respect to registration and marking that will implement the court's decision", however, drone owners operating exclusively in compliance with section 336 and wishing to delete their registration from the database are being offered a refund of registration fees. [more - original PR]