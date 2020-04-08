Federal Air enters restructuring, to retrench 55% of employees

fastjet Group announced (07-Apr-2020) Federal Air entered a restructuring process under section 189 of South Africa's labour law requirements. Details include:

55% of full time employees will be retrenched;

The remaining employees have either accepted a voluntary salary restructuring or a reduction in salary of approximately 20%, on a cost to company basis;

The Federal Air company pension scheme was also terminated, effective 01-Apr-2020;

The majority of employees are on paid leave for Apr-2020;

The airline terminated the lease of eight of its 14 aircraft. The carrier retained four owned aircraft and two aircraft owned by third parties, which will be leased in the foreseeable future. These six aircraft will be the core fleet for the remainder of 2020;

Federal Air is in discussions with its aircraft financiers to suspend and defer capital repayments on the owned aircraft until Dec-2020;

The restructuring measures are believed to be the minimum required to protect the airline's core business;

The lack of any material revenue from regular operations will place significant strain on Federal Air's cash flow and resources and the airline is expected to require additional cash flow of USD1 million by 31-Dec-2020.

Federal Air provides services to safari reserves and lodges in Southern Africa and its markets are predominately international tourists from the US, UK and Europe, all of which have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is not expecting significant bookings for at least six months, with passengers returning from Dec-2020 at the earliest. [more - original PR]