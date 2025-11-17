FedAir to grow fleet and expand Lowveld operations in 2026
Background ✨
Federal Airlines previously received six new Cessna Grand Caravan 208B aircraft for operations to commercial game lodges in the Timbavati and Sabi Sands areas, increasing its fleet to 17 aircraft, including 12 Grand Caravans as of its last update1. It established a commercial partnership with Airlink to ensure air access between Lowveld airports and game lodges, integrating shuttle and Lodge Link operations from 20222.