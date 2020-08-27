FCTG MD: COVID-19 and govt restrictions created most challenging environment 'we have experienced'

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD Graham Turner stated (27-Aug-2020) "COVID-19 and, specifically, government responses to it have created the most challenging trading environment that we have experienced in our almost 40 years in business". Mr Turner said: "We were forced to make some very tough decisions as this crisis unfolded" and "On a positive note, revenue has, to date, exceeded our initial expectations and has been increasing". Mr Turner said on a near term basis: "Total transaction value is likely to be domestic and corporate travel weighted, given that heavy restrictions still apply to international travel, although we are seeing some travel bubbles or corridors open as countries learn to live with the virus". [more - original PR]