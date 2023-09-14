FCTG CEO: Allowing Qatar Airways flights would be in Australia's national interest

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) CEO Graham 'Skroo' Turner, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) a senate inquiry into a decision by federal government to deny Qatar Airways additional flights into Australia is a "positive thing". Mr Turner said: "The reality is we haven't had any decent answers from government, there's no doubt the decision will lead to higher airfares, nobody denies that, but for government to say that it is in the national interest, I just can't see it". Mr Turner said: "What national interest are we talking about?", noting: "It would definitely be in the national interest to allow those flights".