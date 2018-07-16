FBB to commission new Berlin Brandenburg T2 in summer 2020

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) supervisory board approved (13-Jul-2018) a budget increase for the construction of Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) terminal 2. FBB chair and CEO Dr Engelbert Lütke Daldrup also reaffirmed the opening date for BER in Oct-2020. FBB supervisory board chair Rainer Bretschneider stated the company will conduct further discussions with shareholders "in the coming weeks" for further airport financing, noting he is "confident" a plan can be presented on 31-Aug-2018. The company previously reduced financing required from EUR770 million to around EUR500 million out to 2025, with the new T2 envisaged to be financed under a hire-purchase model. FBB plans to determine the T2 commissioning date in 2019 depending on construction progress of the general contractor, however said the facility is expected to open during summer 2020. [more - original PR - German]