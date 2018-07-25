FBB achieves 'important milestone' with building permit for BER T2 construction

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) chair and CEO Dr Engelbert Lütke Daldrup announced (24-Jul-2018) the company achieved an "important milestone" in Berlin Brandenburg Airport's (BER) 2040 masterplan, with receipt of a construction permit from Germany's Dahme-Spreewald Building Authority for the new BER terminal 2. The building will be located directly in front of pier north and aims to offer "optimal conditions" for LCC operations, FBB reported. The terminal will be equipped to perform functions including check in, baggage claim and security screening, and will comprise service facilities and restaurant areas. Passenger boarding will take place through pier north, to which T2 will be connected via two bridges. T2 will have capacity of six million passengers p/a, increasing total capacity to 28 million p/a upon opening. Together with Berlin Schoenefeld Airport, later to operate as BER T5 until 2025, Brandenburg Airport will have capacity of 40 million passengers p/a. An award decision for selection of a general contractor for T2 construction is expected in summer 2018. [more - original PR - English/German]