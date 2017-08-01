Loading
1-Aug-2017 9:20 AM

Russia's airports pax up 19% in 1H2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (31-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russia's airports in 1H2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 82.0 million, +19.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 55.8 million, +12.8%;
    • International: 26.2 million, +35.0%;
  • Cargo volume: 381,159 tons, +20.3%;
    • Domestic: 220,829 tons, +11.3%;
    • International: 160,330 tons, +35.4%;
  • Mail volume: 67,784 tons, +41.0%;