Russia's airports pax up 19% in 1H2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (31-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russia's airports in 1H2017:

Passenger numbers: 82.0 million, +19.0% year-on-year; Domestic: 55.8 million, +12.8%; International: 26.2 million, +35.0%;

Cargo volume: 381,159 tons, +20.3%; Domestic: 220,829 tons, +11.3%; International: 160,330 tons, +35.4%;

Mail volume: 67,784 tons, +41.0%; Domestic: 47,406 tons, +33.4%; International: 20,378, +62.5%. [more - original PR - Russian]

