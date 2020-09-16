16-Sep-2020 2:54 PM
fastjet Zimbabwe to resume domestic services on 21-Sep-2020, may resume international in Oct-2020
fastjet Zimbabwe confirmed (11-Sep-2020) plans to resume domestic operations on 21-Sep-2020. The airline will operate three times weekly Harare-Bulawayo service from 21-Sep-2020 and twice weekly Harare-Victoria Falls service from 01-Oct-2020. Online sales are now available and the airline will reopen travel stores from 14-Sep-2020 and its call centre from 16-Sep-2020. fastjet aims to resume international services between Zimbabwe and South Africa on 01-Oct-2020, subject to the lifting of travel restrictions by South Africa's Government. [more - original PR]