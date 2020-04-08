fastjet Zimbabwe aiming to resume operations on 21-Apr-2020

fastjet Zimbabwe stated (07-Apr-2020) it plans to resume operations on 21-Apr-2020, subject to the potential extension of lock downs by the governments of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The airline intends to resume with a reduced schedule and will build up frequency and yields according to passenger demand and competition. The carrier expects that the significantly reduced global oil prices "will help cushion the financial impact" of lower passenger demand when operations resume. South Africa's lock down will continue until 16-Apr-2020 and Zimbabwe's lock down is due to end on 19-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]