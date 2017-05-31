fastjet CEO: 2016 a 'challenging' year after 'overly optimistic expansion' in 2015

fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout described (30-May-2017) 2016 as "a challenging year", with financial results reflecting "a difficult market place" and "the overly optimistic expansion plan adopted in early 2015". Mr Bezuidenhout reported good progress on the airline's stabilisation plan in 2016 but noted benefits in cost reduction and matching capacity to demand will only be materially realised in 2017. Under the plan, the carrier withdrew from a number of loss making routes and removed surplus capacity in 2H2016, resulting in a 25% reduction in capacity with only a 3% reduction in passenger numbers and a 5% increase in revenues. Costs increased 29% caused by increased capacity and start up losses on new routes. Aircraft utilisation was constant year-on-year at 11.2 hours per day during peak months. [more - original PR]