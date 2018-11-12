fastjet reports improved trading, cash generation and efficiency; continues operating in Nov-2018

fastjet stated (09-Nov-2018) it continues to review its cash requirements and is able to continue operating during Nov-2018 due to improvement in trading, cash generation and internal efficiencies. The company said the headroom available allows it further time to continue discussions with major shareholders and creditors. In conjunction with fundraising discussions, fastjet has been negotiating with key creditors to reduce outstanding balances and reduce the burden of interest and capital repayments. fastjet said the process has been constructive but remains ongoing. As of 07-Nov-2018, the group had cash balances of USD3.9 million, of which USD3 million is restricted cash held in Zimbabwe. [more - original PR]