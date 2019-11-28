fastjet reports 20% revenue growth for first 10 months of 2019, forecasts reduced full year loss

fastjet Group reported (27-Nov-2019) revenue for the 10 months ended 31-Oct-2019 increased 20.5% year-on-year to USD34.1 million (unaudited). The company expects to report a loss of USD7 million to USD8 million for the full year 2019, compared to a loss of USD65 million in 2018. fastjet stated it has achieved "significant financial and operational improvements in performance". [more - original PR]