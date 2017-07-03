3-Jul-2017 11:10 AM
fastjet reports 'steady progress', targeting break even in 4Q2017
fastjet reported (30-Jun-2017) "steady progress" in implementing stablisation efforts, including refleeting, relocation of its headquarters from London to Johannesburg and right-sizing operations in Tanzania and Zimbabwe. The carrier said "These steps are having the desired effect" and it aims to achieve a cash flow break even position for 4Q2017. The airline is evaluating expansion options "to further geographies". [more - original PR]