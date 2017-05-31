fastjet Group loss almost doubles in 2016

fastjet Plc reported (30-May-2017) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2016:

Revenue: USD68.5 million, +5.2% year-on-year; fastjet Tanzania : USD60.0 million, -7.1%; fastjet Zimbabwe *: USD9.0 million;

Operating profit (loss): (USD63.9 million), compared to a loss of USD37.9 million in p-c-p; fastjet Tanzania: (USD44.9 million, compared to a loss of USD24.2 million in p-c-p; fastjet Zimbabwe*: (USD14.5 million), compared to a loss of USD4.0 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (USD48.0 million), compared to a loss of USD21.9 million in p-c-p;

Passengers: 783,317, +0.3%;

Load factor: 53.7%, -13.0ppts;

Revenue per ASK: USD 5.93 cents, -12%;

Cost per ASK: USD 11.15 cent, +20%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 9.41 cents, +33%;

Total assets: USD16.0 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD3.6 million;

Total liabilities: USD40.9 million.

* fastjet Zimbabwe commenced operations in Oct-2015.