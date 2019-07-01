Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Jul-2019 2:26 PM

fastJet net loss grew in 2018, as it expanded in Zimbabwe and Mozambique

fastJet reported (28-Jun-2019) the following operating and financial highlights for 2018:

  • Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 167% year-on-year to USD38.5 million;
  • Passenger numbers grew 45% in Zimbabwe and 575% in Mozambique (as Mozambique only operated for two months in 2017). Yields increased overall by 33%;
    • Zimbabwe country operations reported revenue growth of 102%, to USD26.0 million. Available capacity grew 30% while passengers increased 45%, including the launch of Harare-Bulawayo route. The carrier achieved an increase in yield of 40% and a further 5% increase in average load factors;
    • Mozambique country operations reported revenue growth 642% to USD8.9 million. Available capacity grew 613%, and passengers rose 575% (based on full year of operations), with an increase in yield of 10%. Average load factors fell 5%;
  • Costs from continuing operations before exceptional items increased by 132% to USD64.1 million, driven largely by the above-mentioned increase in capacity in both markets adding USD36.5 million additional costs in 2018;
  • Exceptional items of USD22.1 million were booked:
    • USD11.3  million release of shares in lock-up transactions after the Dec-2018 capital raising and following the acquisition of an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on lease;
    • Exercise of option to purchase FedAir, requiring a purchase price allocation and valuation of FedAir to be performed, which resulted in a write down of USD4.6 million;
    • Impairment of goodwill of USD1.5 million;
    • Impairment of Air Operations Certificate of USD3.0 million;
    • Impairment of brands USD1.3 million;
    • USD400,000 in other costs;
  • Total costs increased by 278% year on year to USD96.4m (2017: USD25.5m), including exceptional items.
  • Loss after tax for the year from continuing operations, excluding exceptional items and a Zimbabwe related exchange loss of USD8.5 million was USD27.6 million (2017: USD11.2 million). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More