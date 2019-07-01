1-Jul-2019 2:26 PM
fastJet net loss grew in 2018, as it expanded in Zimbabwe and Mozambique
fastJet reported (28-Jun-2019) the following operating and financial highlights for 2018:
- Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 167% year-on-year to USD38.5 million;
- Passenger numbers grew 45% in Zimbabwe and 575% in Mozambique (as Mozambique only operated for two months in 2017). Yields increased overall by 33%;
- Zimbabwe country operations reported revenue growth of 102%, to USD26.0 million. Available capacity grew 30% while passengers increased 45%, including the launch of Harare-Bulawayo route. The carrier achieved an increase in yield of 40% and a further 5% increase in average load factors;
- Mozambique country operations reported revenue growth 642% to USD8.9 million. Available capacity grew 613%, and passengers rose 575% (based on full year of operations), with an increase in yield of 10%. Average load factors fell 5%;
- Costs from continuing operations before exceptional items increased by 132% to USD64.1 million, driven largely by the above-mentioned increase in capacity in both markets adding USD36.5 million additional costs in 2018;
- Exceptional items of USD22.1 million were booked:
- USD11.3 million release of shares in lock-up transactions after the Dec-2018 capital raising and following the acquisition of an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on lease;
- Exercise of option to purchase FedAir, requiring a purchase price allocation and valuation of FedAir to be performed, which resulted in a write down of USD4.6 million;
- Impairment of goodwill of USD1.5 million;
- Impairment of Air Operations Certificate of USD3.0 million;
- Impairment of brands USD1.3 million;
- USD400,000 in other costs;
- Total costs increased by 278% year on year to USD96.4m (2017: USD25.5m), including exceptional items.
- Loss after tax for the year from continuing operations, excluding exceptional items and a Zimbabwe related exchange loss of USD8.5 million was USD27.6 million (2017: USD11.2 million). [more - original PR]