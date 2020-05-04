fastjet has sufficient resources until end of Jul-2020

fastjet Group stated (01-May-2020) its directors believe the company will have sufficient resources to meet its operational needs until the end of Jul-2020. However, the company noted: "The headroom of available cash resources... remains limited" and cash will be drawn on during the coming three months to sustain and settle fixed costs and obligations, should the lock downs and travel restrictions in Zimbabwe and South Africa be extended into May-2020 and beyond. The company's directors believe fastjet would be unable to continue as a going concern beyond 31-Jul-2020 if it is unable to complete the planned disposal of fastjet Zimbabwe, raise new additional capital, secure additional creditor discounts, or if the lock downs and related travel restrictions are extended beyond Jun-2020. [more - original PR]