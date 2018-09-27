Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Sep-2018 3:04 PM

fastjet faced several challenges in 1H2018, felt effect of subeconomical yield environment: CEO

fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout stated (26-Sep-2018) the airline faced several challenges during 1H2018 and the early part of 3Q2018, citing regulatory delays in Tanzania and a subeconomical yield environment. fastjet has also been unable to deploy its new ATR 72-600 aircraft as quickly as anticipated, he said. Other factors impacting the airline's performance including interest payments on legacy debt as well as start-up losses associated with its Mozambique launch. Operating costs such as fuel and maintenance were likewise negatively impacted by currency fluctuation and a rising global fuel price. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More