fastjet faced several challenges in 1H2018, felt effect of subeconomical yield environment: CEO

fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout stated (26-Sep-2018) the airline faced several challenges during 1H2018 and the early part of 3Q2018, citing regulatory delays in Tanzania and a subeconomical yield environment. fastjet has also been unable to deploy its new ATR 72-600 aircraft as quickly as anticipated, he said. Other factors impacting the airline's performance including interest payments on legacy debt as well as start-up losses associated with its Mozambique launch. Operating costs such as fuel and maintenance were likewise negatively impacted by currency fluctuation and a rising global fuel price. [more - original PR]