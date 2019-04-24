fastjet expects marginal underlying operating profit for 2019

fastjet Group reported (23-Apr-2019) the following current trading highlights:

Revenue decreased 31.2% year-on-year to USD9.5 million in 1Q2019. The company reported an underlying net operating loss of USD200,000, compared to a USD7.8 million loss in 1Q2018. Tanzania operations, which were divested in Nov-2018, contributed USD7.6 million in revenue and a USD5.1 million loss in 1Q2018. The 1Q2019 loss from normal trading excludes a one off exchange loss of USD6.2 million in Zimbabwe ;

Cash balances as at 31-Mar-2019, after the Zimbabwe devaluation and exchange loss, amounted to USD2.9 million, of which USD1.5 million was restricted inside Zimbabwe. Prior to the Zimbabwe devaluation, USD9.9 million was restricted in Zimbabwe;

fastjet expects to generate a marginal underlying operating profit for 2019, excluding one off foreign exchange losses in Zimbabwe;

The company plans further route expansion in Zimbabwe, codeshare growth with LAM - Mozambique Airlines and brand entry in South Africa remains an area of focus;

The "biggest risks" facing the company are the ability to repatriate funds from Zimbabwe, the volatility of the Zimbabwean currency and the competitive environment and oversupply of capacity in Mozambique. The group is taking measures to put in place debt instruments against ungeared assets in order to create a liquidity contingency buffer. The company also moved certain core services to Zimbabwe, to avail of its cash resources in the country, introduced hard currency pricing in Zimbabwe and removed external aircraft leases through the outright purchase of aircraft in Zimbabwe.

fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout commented: "Despite the impact of cyclones in Mozambique at the start of the current year and continued fuel protests and currency volatility in Zimbabwe, fastjet is making progress and expects to generate a marginal underlying operating profit for 2019, with further route expansion planned for Zimbabwe in the second half of the coming year, as well as a brand entry into South Africa in 2020". [more - original PR]