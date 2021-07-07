7-Jul-2021 11:46 AM
fastjet enters payment partnership with Simbisa Brands
fastjet announced (06-Jul-2021) a joint payment agreement with Simbisa Brands to allow fastjet customers to pay for bookings at any of the 72 Chicken Inn restaurants in Zimbabwe. fastjet customers can select the 'Pay Later' option when booking through the airline's website, travel shop or call centre then make the payment to the cashier at any Chicken Inn restaurant. fastjet stated: "Chicken Inn's wide restaurant network makes them well positioned to reach various customer segments across Zimbabwe". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]